James Edwin Goodson

Jim is survived by three Daughters who loved him dearly. Naia and Tim Perkins, of Tyler, Jani Lohr of Longview and Yvonne and Wesley Morgan, of Longview.
After Graduating from High School in Jacksonville, James served in the US Navy aboard the Battleship USS Bennington as an Electrician in the nuclear weapons program. After his service in the Navy, James accepted a job with NCR in Dayton, Ohio, subsequently retiring early with 30 years of service as a Computer Technician. James was a member of Calvary Christian Tabernacle in Longview, Texas and he loved his Pastor, Rev. Charles Chargois.
Papa Jim was a loving Husband and Father, a Loyal Friend and a Sweet Grandfather. He loved playing card games with his friends and he loved Camping in Albert Pike, Arkansas and riding four-wheelers with all of his many grandchildren. Papa Jim built his own beautiful house by himself and he could fix anything, he was magnificently fastidious by keeping everything neat, clean and painted at all times.
Papa Jim is survived by six Grandchildren: Tyler Lohr, Longview, Allyson & Chris Davis, Longview, Austin & Rachel Morgan, San Antonio, Spencer & Asley, White Oak, Grant Perkins, Tyler, Madeline & Nick Milberger, Denver, CO.
Papa Jim is survived by seven Great-Grandchildren:, Kennedy & Brady Davis, Longview, Emma Grace, Abigail Sage, Reagan Nichole & Henry Levi Morgan, San Antonio, Peyton Wyatt (PW) Morgan, White Oak
From Grand-Daughter Madeline Skye Perkins Milberger,
Our hearts just completely break today as we lose a key member of the Goodson clan, our Papa. Papa was one of the hardest workers I’ve ever known. He was neat and tidy, he loved building and fixing things and taking everything apart. He gave me a love for card games (even though he wouldn’t let us cheat) and later in life we would go to his house and listen to old stories and just spend time with him. He was starting to struggle with memory loss but would keep a notebook in his front shirt pocket with our names written down. He was a man of character, he loved his Wife and his Family and he loved the Lord. I’m forever grateful for the memories we all shared with this man. I’ll miss you so much but know you’re probably repairing someone’s toilet in heaven and for that, I’m grateful.
From Grand-Daughter-in-Law Rachel Nichole Spedowski Morgan,
Papa, A Godly man and loved by so many people. I will never forget all the memories made being your card partner!
Take the Pictures.
Take the time to Listen.
Make the Memories. One day, you will look back and remember all those moments together and laugh, maybe cry, but never forget.
Please remember our family as we say “see you later” to a Loved One.
The family is planning a private service.
