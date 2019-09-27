James Everett McBride

Born in Dix, Illinois on July 15, 1929, Jim was a 1947 graduate of Centralia High School, Centralia, Illinois. He attended Centralia Junior College, where he played on the basketball team and graduated in 1949. he was drafted into the Army in 1951 during the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the Army, Jim was recruited to East Texas Baptist College (now ETBU) on a basketball scholarship. He began his athletic career at ETBC in 1953. Jim’s time at ETBC highlighted his ability to engage with people and resulted in his being elected School Favorite in his Senior year. He was also elected President of the Letterman’s Association, then known as the “B” Club.
At ETBC, Jim met Janice Nell Carpenter, a former Kilgore Rangerette, who finished her college career in Marshall. jim and Jan married in 1955 and moved to Longview to begin their professional careers. Jim went to work for Longview Independent School District in 1955, beginning his teaching career at Northcutt Heights Elementary School, teaching 6th grade. Over the years Jim taught at Bramlette Elementary, Valley View Elementary, Judson Middle School and Foster Middle School. he had a brief period of employment in the Sabine Independent School District.
Hundreds of adults across Longview and East Texas remember Jim as their math, history, of physical education teacher. Others played on sports teams he coached or watched from the stands as he worked the sidelines as a referee.
A memorial for Jim will be held on October 5rh at the summit Club from 4:00-6:00 P.M.
