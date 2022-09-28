James Everett Nelson
LONGVIEW — James E. Nelson was born October 21, 1948 in Berwyn, Illinois and passed away in the early hours of September 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife Kathy Bostick Nelson. Also, his daughter Maria Canzolino and his son James Canzolino who live in Chicago, IL, Kathy’s daughter Kerry Wilburn and her husband Hank, and her son Darren Alexander and his wife Melissa. His grandchildren Conner Alexander and Neelee Alexander were the light of his life and will miss him dearly. Jim’s sister Jeanne Hillier and her husband Harold and their sons Thomas Hillier and wife Sandi with their children Bryce and Avery, son Andrew Hillier and his husband Nathan all live in Illinois. His parents Elsie Stewert and Everett Gordon Nelson preceded him in death.
Jim, better known as Jimbo, started his law enforcement career in Berwyn, IL then moved to Longview, TX where he worked for Longview Police Department until he retired in 2003. He then worked for the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office as an Investigator. He had a total of 41 years in his law enforcement career. Jim was a member of the Elks for over 20 years and served in a number of offices. He and his wife worked as sponsors of the Student of the Month program for well over 20 years. There were as many as 10 local schools who participated in the program which awarded scholarships to selected senior students.
James will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He was a gentleman with a great sense of humor and will be missed by all that knew him.
