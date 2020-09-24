After serving the United States Army, during the Vietnam War, he was married to Mary Louise Domino for many years. After completing his military service, James worked at LeTourneau Company. The later part of his career, he worked in the grocery industry. For years, he became a mainstay - who loved serving others - as a store and meat-market clerk for 6 thriving grocery stores in Longview.
As a member of the Madden family, who operated superb soul food restaurants over the years in Longview, James continued in the family tradition of being a great cook. He was especially known to bake a great Sock-It-To-Me Cake.
James will truly be remembered as a man of love with a gentle spirit, a generous heart and a dedicated U.S. Veteran. His legacy will continue through his children, to whom he has passed a strong work ethic, aptitude for numbers and love of football.
He is survived by:
His Children: Tracy Pye (James), Norman Madden, Trina Williams (Stanley), Christopher Madden, and Laura Clayborn (James, Gloria Guy).
12 Grand-children: Bertrand, MyAnjel, Tarvio, Kindall, Aubrianna and Cherish
Siblings: Augusta (Katherine) Madden of Longview, TX; Louis (Omia) Madden of Longview, TX; Annie Pearl Johnson of Longview, TX; Valie Merl Madden (N.B.) Rogers of Dallas, TX; Sallie Bell (Jimmie) Brockington of Dallas, TX; and Ora (Lonnie) Starks of Dallas, TX.
Sisters-in-law and others: Betty (George) Madden and Linda (Lonnie) Madden-Thomas of Longview, TX; and he has a host of friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father Willie George Madden, mother Willie Mae Madden and brothers - Cecil Madden, Charles Madden, George Henry Madden, Lonnie Madden Robert Chester Madden, Paul Lawrence Madden, and sister Doris Richardson.
To honor the memory and legacy of James Felton Madden, Citizens Funeral, located at 117 Harrison St., Longview TX, will host a public Visitation for family and friends from 12 :00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25. A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 at Hebron Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 19222, Hwy 249 & Dee Scott Road, Longview, TX.
For more information, contact: Jacqueline Madden (214) 943-1908.
