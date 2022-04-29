James Frank Wood
LONGVIEW — James Frank Wood, 90, of Longview, Texas, passed away in his home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born on May 22, 1931, in Brownsboro, Texas, and attended Pine Tree Schools. He was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army and retired from Texas Eastman after 35 years.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Freddie; his children, Steven Frank Wood; Jamie Gayle Dippold and husband Chuck of Gladewater; grandchildren, Mallory Dippold Shelton and husband Chris of Gladewater; Randi Dippold of Gladewater; Cole Wood of Dallas; and Jordan Richardson and husband Brandon of Gilmer; great- grandchildren, Noah Dippold; Andee Pace; Charles Shelton; Rayce Shelton; Juliet Shelton; Beckett Richardson; Harper Richardson; and Gatlin Richardson.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Frank James and Johnnie Wood; his brother, Jerry L. and his wife, Alma Wood.
The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for all they did in caring for James. There will be no visitation.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at White Cemetery in Longview, Texas.
