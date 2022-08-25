James Franklin Benge
MCKINNEY — James Franklin Benge, 72, united with His Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 18, 2022. James was the firstborn son to Herbert and Elvaleene Benge born in Stratford, Oklahoma on May 24, 1950. After high school graduation, James served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force as a Weapons Specialist from 1969-1972. James married the love of his life, Nina, on November 23, 1974. He was a loving father to daughter, Jaime, and son, Jared. James received a Bachelor of Science degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Oklahoma in 1974 and had a successful metallurgy career working many years for Halliburton in Duncan, Oklahoma and Carrollton, Texas as well as LeTourneau Inc. in Longview Texas. James’ faith and trust in His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was a testimony to all who came in contact with him. His favorite promise from God’s word was Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight.” James was affectionately known as “Pops” to his five grandchildren whom he greatly treasured and loved. James was also an avid photographer and had a keen eye for capturing pictures of God’s beauty around him.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, Nina, James is survived by his mother, Elvaleene; brother, Mike and his wife, Sue. He is also survived by daughter, Jaime her husband, Jason and children, Dylan, Morgan and Mallory; son, Jared his wife, Jana and two sons, Zeke and Silas.
James is preceded in passing by his father, Herbert Benge.
A celebration of life service for James will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North in Allen, Texas. The service will be live streamed at celebrationoflife.tv. After the service, the recorded live stream will be available at the same link location.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Highway 80 Rescue mission www.hiway80rm.org. To convey condolences and to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.
