James Glenn Engeman
GLADEWATER — James Glenn Engeman was born on June 3, 1979 in Chetwynd, British Columbia to Robert Baughman and Sandra Noble. James passed away on January 23, 2022 in Gilmer, Texas. James was raised by his parents Steve Engeman and Sandra Noble. He grew up to enjoy hunting, fishing and spending time with friends. He was always spending time with his family and beloved daughters. James drove a tow truck but also enjoyed carpentry work. He was always helping anyone in need. James is survived by his parents, Robert Baughman, Steve Engeman and wife Debra, and Sandra Noble; sister, Elizabeth Garcia; step brothers, Colonel Swiney and Timothy Swiney; daughters, Whisper Engeman and Raven Engeman; aunts, Rita Mendenhall, Susan McIntire, and Barbara Newman; uncles Jerome “Jerry” Murray and William Engeman; as well as many other loving family members. James is preceded in death by his grandparents and his sisters, Gwendolyn Engeman and Stephanie Engeman. There will be a memorial service held at Christ The King Presbyterian Church 5648 Gilmer Road, Longview, Texas at 1 o’clock in the afternoon with the congregation serving a lunch prior at 12 o’clock in the afternoon.
