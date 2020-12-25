James Guy Hughes
LONGVIEW — Guy Hughes went to his eternal rest on Sunday, December 20, 2020, just three days after his 93rd birthday. His long life was replete with countless adventures.
Born on December 17, 1927, to James Guy and Hallie (Davis) Hughes in Atlanta, Texas, Guy’s childhood years were spent there, and he graduated from Atlanta High School, class of 1945. He attended SMU and Centenary College.
Mr. Hughes was a successful business man. After early years working in the oil and gas industry, he eventually settled into running his own business, selling promotional materials to local businesses.
Guy adored traveling. He and his wife, Louise, visited destinations all over the world. Guy’s heart also belonged to baseball, particularly the Texas Rangers baseball club. He attended many games, as well as visiting spring training. Guy and Louise were members of the First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Julie Hughes. He is survived by his wife, Louise (Barlow) Hughes, his stepson, David Wilson, and wife, Dana, of Longview, his step granddaughters, Ashley Stanley and husband, Carter, of Kilgore, and Whitney Wilson of Longview, and three step grandchildren, Caine and Caimen Stanley and Ellis Wilson.
Mr. Hughes donated his body to science. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Highway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, Texas.
