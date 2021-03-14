James Henry Layman
LONGVIEW — James Henry Layman, age 90, of Longview, Texas, passed away on March 3, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born March 11, 1930, in Comanche, Texas, to James Isaac Layman and Cuba Lea (Hicks) Layman.
Jim grew up in Comanche and shared his childhood with his sisters, brother and over 50 cousins. He played sports in high school with baseball being his favorite. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Southerland, receiving the Purple Heart during the Korean War.
Jim met the love of his life, Gloria, in a chance meeting while stationed in California. They were married on December 12, 1952 and were blessed with two children, son, Geoffrey and daughter, Lauretta.
Jim was a natural athlete and loved to be outdoors. He played softball, shot archery, played golf and loved to fish-spending many hours at Williams Pond. He was also artistic, taking up carving in his later years. He learned to Square Dance because Gloria loved to dance and they were very active in clubs including the Oil Patch Promenaders.
Jim was a member of Winterfield United Methodist Church and the Loyal Workers Sunday School Class.
Most of all, he was a great husband and father and we will miss him dearly.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Jimmy Jackson; brother-in-law Tom Pinson; sister-in-law, Delores Layman; and infant sister Betty Sue Layman.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 68 years, Gloria; son, Geoffrey Layman; daughter and son-in-law, Lauretta and Jim Hallman; and his faithful companion Buddy. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Pinson; brother, Dan Layman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Anchors Aweigh, Dad, Anchors Aweigh; Until We Meet Once More, Here’s Wishing You A Happy Voyage Home!
