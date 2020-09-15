James Hugh (Jimmy) Gibson
LONGVIEW — James Hugh (Jimmy) Gibson passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 after fighting a long hard battle with COPD & CHF. Jimmy was born July 29, 1963 to James Carroll (Hoot) Gibson and Glenda Morley Gibson Hunt. He was a 1983 graduate of Hallsville High School. He was a real outdoors person. He loved to hunt and fish and had lots of days spent on the pond where he was raised and going to Talley Bottom. What stories he and his buds could tell. He worked in the oil field most of his life.
He is survived by two sons, Cody Gibson, Granddaughters Tabitha & Taylor Ann, Cory & Kasey Gibson, grandson James David, his mother and step- father, Glenda & James Lewis Hunt, two brothers, Larry Neil & wife Tammy Gibson & family and Nathaniel (Cooter) & Amanda Gibson & Family. He also has a brother & sister by marriage, James Ross & Melba Hunt and Family, Karen & Tracey Wilkes and family. Jimmy was also survived by his love, Lisa Fischer.
Jimmy was predeceased by his father James Carroll Gibson, brother, William Carroll (Willie) Gibson, Grandparents, Earnest & Donie Gibson, Essie & Ed Fletcher, Hugh Morley, Helen Morley Hobbs
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. at Rogers Forrest Dollahite Cemetery on E. Quail Lane off of FM 968 with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
