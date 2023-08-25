James “J.C.” Corman Medlin
GILMER, TEXAS — Services for J.C. Medlin, 97, of East Mountain, will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at East Mountain Baptist Church, 315 East Mountain Road, Gilmer, TX, with Pastor J.N. Metcalf officiating. Burial will follow at the old East Mountain Cemetery on Robin Lane, under the direction of Croley Funeral Home.
Mr. Medlin passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at his home. Born February 16, 1926, in Gilmer, Texas to Orange Frank and Eddie Irene Woodruff – Medlin, Mr. Medlin attended East Mountain School. At the age of 18 he joined the US Army where he served in World War II during the battle of the bulge. After he returned home from the war, he met and married Hattie Opal (Metcalf) Medlin. They were married 59 years before her death in 2005.
Mr. Medlin retired after working 20 years at R G Letourneau in Longview, Texas. One of the pleasures he loved was to go dancing at the senior dances in Gilmer and Big Sandy with his companion of 17 years Wanda Shell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Hattie Opal; sisters, Effie Garner, Estalle Walker, Odessa Smith, Mattie Lou Alford, Jewell Reed and Thelma Beall; and brothers Cleo Medlin, Clyde Medlin, Johnny Medlin and Buster Medlin.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Linda and Charles Tevebaugh of Longview, son and daughter-in-law Jim and Kerrie Medlin of East Mountain. (4) Grandchildren, Craig (Twillia) Tevebaugh of Mineola, Greg (Christi) Tevebaugh of Golden, Lance (Lori) Medlin of Kingwood and Summer (Simphorien) Mutombo of The Woodlands. Nine great-grandchilren and one great great-grandchild. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
A special thank you to Virginia Stroman, Dr. Carl Earnest and life care nurses and their aid for their loving care.
The family will receive family and friends at East Mountain Baptist Church one hour before the service Saturday, August 26, visitation at 10AM and the service at 11AM.
