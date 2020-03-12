James Jason "JJ" Mackey
James Jason “JJ” Mackey
LONGVIEW — Our precious son, James Jason “JJ” Mackey, ascended into heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Jason was born on July 14, 1987. He shared the same birthday as his mother, Cynthia Hudman Adams. He was the youngest of 5 children, and the only boy. JJ is survived by his mother, Cynthia Hudman Adams and stepfather Matthew Adams; father James A. Mackey and his step mother Becky Mackey; sisters Priscilla Mackey, Jacqueline Breitenberg, Melissa Phelps, Crystal Mackey; godmother Melinda Whitehurst and maternal grandmother Betty Hudman. He leaves a host of friends and loved ones. He loved to fish, spend time with family and attending church. He accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized in his early twenties. He is sitting at the footsteps of Jesus. We will see him again. A visitation is planned for Saturday, March 14 at 10am preceding a Celebration of Life service at 11am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Brother Charles Hunt Officiating. James Jason “JJ” Mackey

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.