James Jason “JJ” Mackey
LONGVIEW — Our precious son, James Jason “JJ” Mackey, ascended into heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Jason was born on July 14, 1987. He shared the same birthday as his mother, Cynthia Hudman Adams. He was the youngest of 5 children, and the only boy. JJ is survived by his mother, Cynthia Hudman Adams and stepfather Matthew Adams; father James A. Mackey and his step mother Becky Mackey; sisters Priscilla Mackey, Jacqueline Breitenberg, Melissa Phelps, Crystal Mackey; godmother Melinda Whitehurst and maternal grandmother Betty Hudman. He leaves a host of friends and loved ones. He loved to fish, spend time with family and attending church. He accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized in his early twenties. He is sitting at the footsteps of Jesus. We will see him again. A visitation is planned for Saturday, March 14 at 10am preceding a Celebration of Life service at 11am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Brother Charles Hunt Officiating. James Jason “JJ” Mackey
