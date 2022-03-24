James “JB” Oney
GILMER — James “JB” Oney, 78, of Gilmer, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. JB was born on June 11, 1943 in Hallsville, Texas. He had a long, successful career as a master plumber. JB loved all things cars and owned just about any classic car you can think of over the years. He loved nothing more than working on old cars and if he wasn’t working on them, he loved telling stories about those that he had owned and enjoyed. His family will truly miss hearing those stories and all the wonderful stories JB told of his younger days growing up in West Texas and in Longview. JB spent 61 wonderful years married to his loving wife, Elaine Oney. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mattie Elizabeth and Edgar Oney; along with siblings, Margaret Mapes, Dee Lee, Opal Shaw, Edna Boland and Ray Oney. JB is survived by his beautiful wife, Elaine Oney; his daughter, Angela Bonnette and son-in-law, Mark Bonnette; his grandchildren Amber Badillo and Whitley Walden and husband, Thomas Walden; his great granddaughters, Ariana Badillo, Giana Badillo and Scarlett Walden; his sisters, Doris Gunn and Bernice Swinford; and his brother C.L. Oney and sister-in-law Brenda Oney. Graveside services for JB will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Gum Springs Cemetery in Longview, Texas at 11:00 a.m.. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
