James “Jim” Arden Torrans
Life Celebration services for James “Jim” Arden Torrans, of Longview will be 10am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. Mr. Torrans passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1943 near Tinsley, MS. He served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force as a young man and fought in the Vietnam War. He was a proud American and served his Country honorably.He worked in the oil and gas industry for almost 40 years, specializing in completions, work overs and well control. After retiring from the oil industry, he spent time traveling and spending time with family and friends. In his later years he dedicated much of his free time helping his son with his business. Jim loved watching his grandsons play baseball and that is where you could find him on most weekends. He also loved spending time with friends singing karaoke, playing cards or dominoes and was a fierce competitor. His home was always open to anyone that just wanted to stop by and chat. He never met a stranger and was known for helping anyone he came in contact with. He was also a Freemason and an active member of other Veteran organizations. Jim is survived by his beloved son Israel Arden Torrans, daughter in law Aurora Torrans, grandsons Jayden Arden Torrans and Joseph Ashton Torrans, brothers David Vance Torrans and Albert Jerrell Torrans, sister Ruby Joyce Garrard and his good friend Eddie Cogburn. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Jim was immensely proud of his grandsons, he loved his daughter in law like a daughter and he loved his son more than anything in this world. He will be greatly missed by many.
