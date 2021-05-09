James “Jim” Carlton Giles
LONGVIEW — Jim was born in Borger, Texas to Archie and Mary Giles. He was the oldest of four children. As a young boy he lived in Athens and Corsicana, Texas. In 1953 his family moved to Longview. He attended Pine Tree Schools and graduated in 1961 with honors. After proudly serving in the Army, National Guard, and Army Reserve he returned to Longview. Jim was devoted to his community with participation in many civic affairs. Bringing Junior Achievement to Longview was a proud accomplishment. He also earned the honor of being a life time member of the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Jim and Carol married in 1980 and reared their four children. Mobberly was their home church, where Jim served as a Sunday morning greeter.
He was a successful entrepreneur to include: ownership of a local miniature golf course/go cart track; a road construction business; Leisure Host, a nation wide publishing company to the hotel industry; AM/PM Answering Service.
His favorite past times were fishing and spending time with his family. He also loved the family pets and “Grand” pets. Jim was never without his Yeti cup full of Diet Coke.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of over forty years, Carol Giles; children Michael Giles and wife Renee, Tracy Conway and husband Kenneth, Michelle Giles, and Courtney Joyce. He was “Papa” to Kameron and Kennedy Conway, Dallas and Jacob Giles, and Makenna & Collyn Joyce. Siblings: Johnny Giles, Darrell Giles and wife Linda, Toni Rickey and husband Phil with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services to honor and celebrate Jim will be Saturday, May 15th, 2021, at 10:00 am, Mobberly Baptist Church in the Crossings. Memorials may be made to Mobberly Baptist Church or HeartsWay Hospice in Longview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man is voice behind epic 'Mortal Kombat' scream
- Iconic Bodacious on Mobberly temporarily closes as pitmaster departs to open new BBQ joint
- Police looking for witnesses after fatal crash in Longview`
- Longview man awaiting trial for 2017 intoxication manslaughter arrested on DWI charge
- Police looking for registered sex offender as suspect in White Oak homicide
- Suspect charged in shooting death of Ore City man
- Neiman Marcus building owners see 'growth potential' in Longview
- East Texas Builders Association celebrates 67th Parade of Homes with 9 houses showcasing latest trends
- Longview man gets 50 years in prison for family violence
- Toddler from Kilgore hotel hot tub incident dies; organs donated to other children
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.