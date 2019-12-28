James “Jim” Lawson

Jim was born on May 6, 1929 in Chattanooga, Tenn to Ovie Nelson and Carrie Owen Lawson. He grew up on a farm in Ringgold Georgia and graduated from the University of Georgia at the age of 20. His first job after graduation was as a county soil conservation officer. He then joined the Army and retired in 1975 after serving in Germany, Japan, Vietnam, Turkey, Korea and many bases throughout the United States. During his service he was awarded several metals, including the Bronze Star. He moved to Longview to lead the Junior ROTC at Longview High School. From there he worked for Swepco as a right-a-way agent. He served as Assistant Principal at Ore City Elementary School and ended his teaching career at Hallsville High School.
He loved playing golf and after retirement played often. He volunteered at Good Shepard Hospital for many years and for the Institute for Healthy Living twice a week. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church and served as director of the 40+ Singles Department for many years along with his wife. He also served in the second grade department for 15 years. He served on the 55+ Committee, helped plan monthly meetings and helped set up and serve at those luncheons. He was active in missions and went on many mission trips to Mexico.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother William. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years , Peggy Rich Lawson, their five children: Jim Jr. (Debbie), Joan Gosen (Richard), Jeffrey (Kathy), John (Theresa) and Duff Wier (Amy), 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a memorial gift to the Jim and Peggy Lawson Endowment Fund for Elementary Children at the First Baptist Church, 209 East South Street, Longview Tx., 75601. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.