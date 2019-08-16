James “Jim” Tachias

Jim was born on September 3rd, 1960 at Baylor Hospital, Dallas, Texas to Frances and James Tachias. He graduated from J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, TX in 1978 and from Baylor University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Jim moved to Longview in 1985 with Fleetwood Travel Trailers of Texas as national sales manager. In 2009 he became a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors. Throughout his career, he was engaged in the Longview community. He was a tireless volunteer serving on several boards of directors, including over the years, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, The Great Texas Balloon Race, Greater Longview United Way and LeTourneau University Presidents Council. Similarly, he served on many advisory boards such as Longview Habitat for Humanity, Longview Community Ministries, T-Bone Walker Blues Festival, Junior Achievement of East Texas and One Hundred Acres of Heritage - Longview Main Street. He was a Rotarian and belonged to the Longview Greggton Club and later, the Rotary Club of Longview along with his wife Raina. He was the Locals Love Us - Financial Advisor choice for 2014-2019. He was a member of the Longview Chamber of Commerce and a supporter of Longview PAWS.
Jim Tachias was a Christian and a member of Mobberly Baptist Church. Being a well-rounded and adventurous man, he played college football at Baylor, raced speed boats and was a rodeo cowboy for a time. He always looked forward to hunting trips with his dad for the opening of dove season for his birthday.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Smith Tachias and James Stephen Tachias. He is survived by wife Raina and daughter Isabelle, sister Kathy Tachias and brother-in-law Ed Madison of San Francisco, cousins Marsha Wallace Lawson, Doug Wallace, Mark Wallace and Cyndi Plourde and his beloved and constant companions the Maltese Sophie and Maci Tachias.
Jim will be remembered well as a man who treated everyone he knew as a close and valued friend. He loved people and never met a stranger. He did kind and generous things for many people in a most natural and automatic way. He had a servant’s heart that was always looking for a way to help. He was the first to offer an encouraging word. Jim was always true to his alma mater, Baylor.
He will also be remembered as a man who found true love later in life. His friends marveled at the happiness he found in a ready-made family with Raina and Isabelle. It was a grand love.
Raina and Isabelle would like to acknowledge and give thanks for the excellent care Jim received at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and at Texas Oncology during his illness.
The family will welcome friends Friday, August 16th from 5:00-7:00pm at Rader Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday, August 17th at 11:00am at Mobberly Baptist Church with a graveside service immediately following at Rosewood Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Jim’s favorite causes. Many are listed above.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.