James (Jimmy) Wilder Dryer, Jr.
LONGVIEW — James (Jimmy) Wilder Dryer, Jr., 62, a resident of Longview, Texas for over 50 years, passed away February 6, 2022, after a gallant fight with COVID, with loved ones by his side. He was born December 2, 1959 in Alexandria, LA to Margurite Elizabeth (Molly) Dryer and James W. Dryer, Sr. He attended school at Pine Tree ISD.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his father James Wilder Dryer, Sr. and his mother Margurite (Molly) Elizabeth Dryer. Survivors include his son, Joseph Dryer; his daughters, Tatum Guyer and Madison Dryer; brothers Dr. Jeffery Dryer (Marianne) and Steven Dryer (April); half-brother Joshua Dryer; former wife Vicki Toups (Rachel), and his precious grandson Noah Dryer. Others left to remember and cherish the memories are numerous nieces, nephews and friends of Bill W. Additionally, the family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the love, support and kindness of the staff at Longview Regional Medical Center, Prime Care Hospice and Dr. Scribner for their caring and capable assistance of Jimmy and family during his last days. Jimmy was a kind soul, with a wonderful sense of humor - you were sure to be laughing in his presence.
He was well known in the Longview area as a handyman and jack of all trades with his meticulous painting and carpentry work. He was an avid gun collector and a loyal friend. His greatest joy was his three children and grandson, Noah. He was a devoted father who loved his kids fiercely.
In honoring his wishes, Jimmy is being cremated, with arrangements being made by Lakeview Funeral Home. The family will be holding a celebration of life in May at his favorite place, Lake of the Pines, with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (ETCADA).
