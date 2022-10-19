James Keith Purcell Sr.
LONGVIEW — James Keith Purcell Sr. was born on July 21st, 1940 in Fittstown, Oklahoma to Randall Ivy Purcell and Rosalee Pool Purcell. James passed away on October 14th, 2022 in Longview, Texas. In 1959, he married the love of his life, Willa Nell Devore. He worked as an electrician at ExxonMobil. He loved his family beyond measure and will be greatly missed by those who loved him most.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willa Nell Devore Purcell, and his parents Randall and Rosalee Purcell.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Willa Suzanne Needs, sons, James Keith Purcell Jr., Darrin Lee Purcell (Missy Purcell), and Matthew Aaron Purcell (Michelle Purcell); grandchildren, Amanda, Andrea, Allison, Zachary, William, Kayla, Lane, and Jaxon; seven great grandchildren
In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the American Cancer Society in his name.
