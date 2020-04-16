James Kelly Kalinec

Mr. Kalinec was born January 25, 1960 in Longview, Texas to the late Gilbert Albert Kalinec and Gail Elizabeth Bagley Kalinec. Kelly worked at the Linden-Kildare High School as a Special Education Transition Teacher; he also coached at the following schools Callisburg, Hawkins, Rusk, Ore City and Union Grove. Kelly was very involved in Little League sports and took great pride in mentoring the children of East Texas. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time at the Bagley hunting lease with family and friends. Kelly was a member of the White Oak Community Church where he played guitar with the praise team. Bear was known for being boisterous and very passionate about his country. Kelly will be remembered as a mentor, teacher and coach. Kelly was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother who will be missed by all the loving family and friends he leaves behind.
He is survived by his wife Helen Kalinec; son Clinton Kalinec and wife Shelbi; foreign exchange student Jae Lee whom they loved as their own; brother Kevin Boyd Kalinec and wife Laura; sister Mary Kalinec Bragg and husband Dale, Jr.;, brother-in-law Johnny M. “Red” Blake and wife Linda Hansen; sister-in-law Katherine L. Foster and husband Don; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews as well as many other loving family and friends.
Kelly is preceded in death by his parents Gilbert Albert Kalinec and Gail Elizabeth Bagley Kalinec.
At this time in lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the White Oak Community Church at 1501 N. White Oak Rd., White Oak, TX 75693 or at wocc.life. If you wish to send flowers the family request that you do so for the Celebration of Life once scheduled.
