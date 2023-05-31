James Landon Riley Jr.
LONGVIEW — James Landon Riley Jr., passed away at Christus Hospital in Longview, Texas on May 26, 2023, after suffering a heart attack. James is survived by his wife Lawan Riley. His daughter Reida Riley of Houston, Texas. His 4 four stepsons, David Modisette and wife Kamin Modisette, Randy Modisette and wife Carol Modisette, Rusty Modisette, Chris Modisette and friend Donna Jones. James is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.
James and Lawan are longtime residents of Longview, Texas and members of Alpine Church of Christ.
James was born August 21, 1934, in Texarkana, Texas to Ester Era Allen Riley and James L. Riley Sr. He served 3 years in the army and was retired from Strohs Brewery in Longview.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com.
