James Larry Morgan
LONGVIEW — James Larry Morgan was born June 30, 1947 to James Tom and Ruby Cotney Morgan in West Point, Georgia and passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021in Longview, Texas. He was raised in Lanett, Alabama and graduated from Lanett High School in 1966. Larry was a dedicated employee of Fluor Corporation for 38 years and retired in 2016 as a Senior Construction Manager. He was a Master Mason at Air Force Lodge One in Montgomery, Alabama.
He is preceded in death by his parents; James Tom and Ruby Cotney Morgan, his daughter; Shannon Michelle Morgan Holloway, and first wife; Cheryl Traylor Morgan Miller.
Larry is survived by his wife; Barbara Sue Morgan of 35 years, his daughter; Natalie Sheree Thompson and son-in-law Reed, and his daughter; Tami Cher Gant and son-in-law Phillip survive Larry. His grand children; Regina Howard and husband Clayton, Morgan Thompson, Anthony Holloway and wife Jessica, James Holloway and wife Victoria, Jeremy Holloway, Alex Holloway, Trevor Gant and Peyton Gant. He is also survived by nine great grandchildren; his brother; Randal Hardy Morgan and wife Hilda as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins in Alabama.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. A Life Celebration funeral service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. Larry will be laid to rest at Rosewood Park Cemetery following the service.
