James Latham Goolsby
MARSHALL — Funeral Services for James Latham Goolsby, 87, of Marshall, Texas will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 1:30pm in the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, Texas with Dr. Ron Danley, Dr. Jeff Taylor, and Bro. Billy Brewer officiating and under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. There will be a time of visitation on Monday August 14, 2023, from 6 to 8pm at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas. He passed away on Friday, August 4th at Longview Regional Hospital surrounded by his family and friends.
James Latham Goolsby was the son of Upson and Ruth Latham Goolsby. He was born on March 20, 1936, in LaTex, Texas in his parents’ home located on the United Gas employee camp grounds. James attended schools in Groves and Carthage Texas, graduating from Carthage High School in 1955. He followed the Carthage bulldogs via radio every Friday night during football season.
James began working at an early age stocking and bagging groceries in his Father’s Carthage grocery store, G & H Super Market. His inventive nature to start his fireworks stand in the grocery parking lot. That led to his opening fireworks stands around Carthage James added the first skating rink in Carthage.
At age 25, he became the youngest Cadillac dealer in the US when he opened Goolsby Olds Cadillac in Palestine, TX. James came to Jefferson in 1978 and established an antique business and owned and operated The Old Store & Fudge Shop for the last 45 years, along with several other businesses he established along the way.
James was preceded in death by his parents; brother in law, Graves Enck; former wife, Margie Goolsby.
Survivors: wife, Sharon; Daughter: Linda Ogin (Wayne), Son: Greg Goolsby, Stepson: David Bonner, Grandsons: (T) Sgt Gregory Ogin & wife, Ruby, Garrett Ogin, and granddaughter, Abigail Bonner. Sister: Janice Enck. Brother-in-law: Charles “Bubba” Haggard and wife Jean. Nephews: James Enck and daughters, Eva and Iris; Mike Enck (Robin) and sons Will and Walker. Uncle, Bill Latham and his special cousins. A very special “almost” son and daughter: Bear & Emily Dorbritz. His special sidekicks: Steve Marshall, Pat Burns, and Will Johnson; hundreds of lifelong friends; and, his 15 year old kitty, Callie.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Friends of Jefferson animals, 312 N Walnut Jefferson, TX, 75657 and Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library, 301 W Lafayette St, Jefferson, TX 75657.
