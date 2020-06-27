James Leggett Wasson
LONGVIEW — Services for James Leggett Wasson, 91, of Longview will be held at 10 am Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel in Wolfe City. Mr. Wasson died Thursday afternoon, June 25th, 2020, at Longview Regional Medical Center.
He was born January 29th, 1929 in Wolfe City, TX to John and Clara Wasson. James attended Texas A&M at Commerce, graduating in 1957 and worked at Texas Eastman for 29 years, retiring in 1986. He served in the US Army in the 14th Combat Engineer Batallion and was a veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed attending his army reunions and had a love for model airplanes. He was a long time member of the Pine Tree Church of Christ and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family.
James is proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Wasson of Longview TX; his brother Charles of Wolfe City and his daughter Sandra Turner of Longview. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-laws, Kevin and Kim Wasson, Duane and Julia Wasson; grandchildren, Staci and Aaron Procell, Holli and Casey Radcliff, Keaton Wasson, Duann and Sarah Wasson, Kerry and Jamie Lane; great grandchild, Wren James Radcliff and niece, Cathy Wasson-Caldwell.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested after mall patron robbed, car keys taken
- Masks, desk spacing, open windows: TEA releases guidelines for 2020-21 school year
- Texas again sets 1-day COVID-19 record
- State to idle Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson; more than 200 workers will be laid off
- Officials ask help to find missing Harrison County woman
- TABC suspends Longview bar's license for violating COVID-19 restrictions
- Bradshaw State Jail in Rusk County to be idled, costing 229 jobs
- Jefferson police chief resigns after controversial social media posts
- Longview-area school districts keep mostly traditional 2020-21 calendars
- Longview woman, 42, charged with having sex with teen
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.