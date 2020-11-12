James Leslie Fuller
BIG SANDY — Mr. James Leslie Fuller, 81, of Big Sandy, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Longview Regional Medical Center. James was born in Big Sandy, Texas on February 14, 1939 to the late J.W. Fuller and Emma Lou White Fuller. He was a retired Butcher and had worked for Safeway, Piggly Wiggly and Walmart. Mr. Fuller served in the United States Army. James enjoyed fishing, camping and sitting on the front porch feeding and watching the squirrels. He loved his family and always wanted them close; especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. James will be truly missed by all the loving family he leaves behind. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Pam Fuller; five children, Renee’ Singleton and husband Willy, Michelle Faulkner and husband Chris, Jamie Fuller, Shane Johnson and wife Keri, Stacy Pierce and husband Chad; a sister Marilyn White; 13 grandchildren Aaron Gage and wife Elizabeth, Triston Gage, Tori Smith and husband Richard, Hailey Narvaez, Cade Gilbreath, Madison Gilbreath, Hailey Jones, Clay Fuller, Paris Wensman and husband Michael, Reese Johnson, Samantha Johnson, Katelyn Hall and husband Billy and Caleb Pierce; five great grandchildren and one on the way as well as many other loving family and friends. Graveside services for Mr. Fuller will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Coleman officiating under the direction of Croley Funeral Home. Mr. Fuller will be available for viewing Thursday from 1:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
