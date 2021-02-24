James M. “Jimmy” Baxley
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — On Friday, February 19, 2021, James Marvin Baxley, loving husband, father, and grandfather was called home at the age of 71. James was born on July 4, 1949 in Longview, Texas to Bill and Cleo Baxley.
He attended Pine Tree High School and later served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970 serving two tours in Vietnam. On July 11, 1970, he married the love of his life, Linda Louise Downing. Together they had two beautiful children, Christina Broach and Kelly Patrick. He was passionate about his work as a constructional superintendent in East Texas.
He is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Cleo Baxley, cousin, Johnny Baxley, in-laws, Bob and Vivian Downing, and brother-in-law Danny Downing. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Baxley, his two children, Christina Broach and Kelly Patrick and husband Tim Patrick, his grandchildren Bryanna Glezen and husband Logan Glezen, Kelsey Patrick, and James Schilling, sister-in-law, Lana Myers. He leaves behind several cousins, friends, and extended family.
A Life Celebration Memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Craig Evers officiating. The service will be lived stream on the Welch Funeral Home Livestream page on Facebook. The link is https://www.facebook.com/welchlivestream/?ti=as Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
- Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads
- Big melt for Longview area likely Saturday as freezing temps linger
- Housing projects aim to 'grow' South Longview
- Weather updates: I-20 traffic backing up near Waskom after crash
- Business owners help Longview assisted living facility during storm
- Look for your combined weekend edition of the News-Journal
- Mayor: Planning, staff helped Longview maintain water supply throughout winter storm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.