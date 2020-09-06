A former resident of Austin, Texas, Mr. Matthews has resided in Longview, Texas for the past 11 year. Mr. Matthews worked most of his career in Maintenance. He loved the Long-Term Industry where he was an Environmental Maintenance Director. After retiring in 2015, he loved to spend time with his buddies, Bell, Angel and Scrappy. He loved to always go riding every weekend in beloved Mustang. He also enjoyed welding and making items with his knowledge of welding.
Mr. Matthews was an active member at Longview First Church where he served as the head usher. He loved witnessing to people about the Lord.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Matthews, of 48 years, his children, James Matthews, of Longview, and Farron Matthews and Jodie Matthews of Austin, Texas.
Grandchildren Jathan M. Matthews, and Ronna A. Matthews of Alexandria, LA
Two Grand dogs Foo and Tonka Matthews.
Mr. Matthews was baptized in the name of Jesus on February 13th,1963.
Homecoming for James M. Matthews will be held at Longview First Church, 1600 Blue Ridge Parkway, Longview, Texas 75606 on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM and Services at 12:00 PM. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.