James Marvin Cammack
LONGVIEW — James was born August 7, 1929 in Carthage, Texas the oldest child of Iva Mae and Marvin Bishop Cammack.
After graduation of Carthage High School in 1946, he attended Texas A&M University. Realizing pharmacy wasn’t offered as a major, he enrolled and graduated from The University of Texas in 1951 where he was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity.
He returned to Carthage where he began a career in Pharmacy at Carthage Drug. He met his wife, Margie Nell Bowen, at the time a schoolteacher at Carthage ISD. They were married March 6, 1954. In 1956, they moved to Longview (Greggton) and purchased an existing drug store, Wren Pharmacy, renaming the pharmacy to Cammack Drug. James and Margie worked tirelessly together for more than 50 years, James a Registered Pharmacist and Margie, in charge of everything else as she often said.
He shared his time generously with his church, Greggton First Baptist Church, and community, including the Greggton Noon Lions Club and a former Board Member of East Texas Bank and Trust. He was Past President of Lions Club and was a Deacon and Chairman of the Deacons and served on countless church committees. James served his country in the Texas National Guard.
During his life, James was recognized several times by the Lions Club International Foundation. He was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow for his dedication to Humanitarian Services, the Jack Wiech Fellow for his dedication to the children of the Texas Lions Camp. James was a life Member of Texas Lions Camp for special needs children. James was recognized by the Judson Lions Club having served 60 years to Lions Club International.
He was recognized as a member of the Longview Chamber of Commerce in appreciation for dedicated service as a Director. The National Association of Retail Druggist Certified and recognized Cammack Drug as a member given it commitment and consistent execution of its ideals and principals.
James was a member of the American Pharmaceutical Association. He was recognized by Texas Pharmacy Association for his continuous commitment and dedication to enhancing the healthcare profession through Pharmacy for more than 50 years.
His life’s priorities were, His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, his community, and his work. James enjoyed playing golf with his many friends and group of buddies at Pine Crest Country Club. According to some of his golfing buddies, he seemed to enjoy finding lost golf balls by others more than playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Jayne Cammack Jernigan.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margie Bowen Cammack and two children, daughter Terri Cammack Wimberly of Austin, Texas, and son Steven Cammack and his wife, Karen Cammack of Frisco, Texas. James Cammack is also survived by four grandchildren, Courtney Cammack Goolsby and husband Austin Goolsby of Haslet, Texas, Cody Cammack and wife, Savannah Cammack of The Colony, Texas, Thornton Cammack Wimberly of Austin, Texas, and Madison Brooks Wimberly of Austin, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Landry Kate Goolsby, Chandler Marie Goolsby and Cooper James Cammack.
Graveside services for James Marvin Cammack will be held at noon on Friday, June 4, 2021) at Memory Park with Reverend James Pierce with Greggton Baptist Church assisting under direction of Rader Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Memorials may be made to Greggton First Baptist Church.
