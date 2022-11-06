James Mason Blakeley, III
LONGVIEW — James Mason Blakeley, III, age 73, of Longview passed away October 25, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born June 29, 1949, in Longview to James and Dorothy Blakeley.
Jim was the most selfless individual you would ever meet. He wanted nothing for himself always putting others first. He was a simple man always giving to his family and his many friends. Jim was a shining light who helped many suffering alcoholics on their road to sobriety as he himself had been sober for 34 years.
Jim was the epitome of a great parent and grandparent to his 6 children and 15 grandchildren. He taught them to be honest and always do the right thing in life.
Among the many things Jim loved was gardening. He also enjoyed cooking and was an excellent chef. He loved the outdoors: fishing, exploring, looking for arrowheads, and being outside with his grandchildren. Jim especially loved pulling the grandkids behind his tractor trailer all over the land he was born and died on. Jim was also an avid checkers player and recently taught his grandson Eli to play.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory is his loving wife Cynthia (Cindy) Blakeley of 28 years.
His children Chasie Blakeley of Austin, TX, Ellen Hicks and her husband Cody of Longview, TX, Shauna Spier of The Dalles, Oregon, Matthew Norris of San Antonio, TX, Kyle Norris and his wife Nickie of Longview, TX, Cameron Norris and his wife Jessica of Longview, TX; His grandchildren that are all of Longview, TX: Blakeley Hicks, Eli Norris, Noah James Norris, Corbin Broyles, Landon Reynolds, and Paisley Hearnsberger, His grandchildren that are all of San Antonio, TX: Christian Airaudi, Cohen Norris, Lilah Norris, and Quinn Norris, and his grandchildren that are all of Portland, Oregon: Ocean Biggs, Ian Biggs, Maya Biggs, Phoenix Spier, and Rowan Spier. All of PaPa Jim’s children and grandchildren had his heart and cherished every moment with them. Jim’s father James Blakeley Jr., and his mother Dorothy Hiett Blakeley both preceded him in passing.
As per Jim’s wishes, private cremation arrangements were under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home’s website at www.raderfh.com. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous hand.” Isaiah 41:10
