GLADEWATER — Funeral services for James Matthew Floyd, Jr., 74, of Gladewater will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater with Pastor David Dusek officiating. Interment will follow services at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday evening at Croley Funeral Home from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Mr. Floyd passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, in Longview.
James was born January 25, 1946, in Tampa, Florida, to James Matthew Floyd, Sr. and Kathleen Giddens Floyd. He retired from GTE/Verizon after 28 years of service as an Engineer Executive and was the recipient of the Chairman’s Award. Mr. Floyd served in the United States Air Force. James was very giving of his time with the community; but even more with his sons. He was always traveling for their activities like livestock shows, soccer, and basketball no matter how far away. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, classic cars and above all spending time with his family watching his grandkids in soccer, softball, and FFA. James leaves behind a loving family to carry on his legacy.
James is survived by his loving wife Dolly Floyd; father James Matthew Floyd, Sr.; three sons Scott Floyd and wife Monica, Jason Floyd and wife Heather and Matt Floyd; daughter Denise Wolff; sister Sharon Roberts; four grandchildren Katelyn Floyd, Kamryn Floyd, Christian Floyd and Alexis Floyd as well as many other loving family and friends.

