James Melvin Cooley
LONGVIEW — James Melvin Cooley, 81, of Longview entered into eternal peace Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Private graveside services were held at Gladewater Memorial Park under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater.
Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was preceded in death by his parents Francis Marion Cooley and Addie Mae Tomlinson, and a son Jim, Jr.
At age 17, Jim entered the United States Navy and retired an officer after 20 years of service. In years to come he would retire as a systems specialist with the FAA, spending most of his 30 plus years at Barksdale Air Force Base.
He is survived by his daughters Donna Nash of Sebastian, FL, Karen Hunt of Longview; step daughter Mary Kimbell and husband Trey of Longview; granddaughters Kendra and Rachel; brother-in-law and dear friend Richard Hunt of Boyd, TX; loving wife of 24 years Rose Mary Cooley; his dogs, Journee and True, who miss him greatly.
The family would like to thank Haven Care and Compass Hospice for their kindness and care of Jim.
Our hearts will treasure your memory until we meet again in the presence of the Lord Jesus.
