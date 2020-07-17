James Melvin “Jim” East

Jim was a proud 1955 New Diana High School graduate, lifetime FFA Alumni member, and longtime 4-H supporter. Jim married Karen Guest, May 9, 1964.
He retired from the United States Air Force after proudly serving his country for over 22 years. His service time began at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas in 1957. From there he went to Portsmouth New Hampshire, Morocco, Fort Worth, Texas, and Bossier City, Louisiana. After marrying Karen, they lived and served in Panama, then Austin, Texas, where George was born, followed by Fort Walton Beach, where Jeffrey was born. His family stayed in Sand Hill, while he served in Thailand. Later he was stationed in San Antonio again, before ending his military service in Bossier City.
Upon retiring from the Air Force in 1979, his family moved home to Sand Hill, where he enjoyed working on the family farm. He also worked for Gilmer National Bank, where he retired in 2003.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Karen East; sons, George East and his wife, Lisa, and Jeff East and his wife, Janice; his grandchildren, Cody East, Brenna East and Jake East; and his brother, Dewey East.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and by his sisters, Norma Jean Hathcoat and Patsy Ruth Molnar.
Pallbearers will be George East, Jeff East, Cody East, Billy Molnar, Larry East and Charles East.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jake East, Joey Boykins, Henry Wilson, Brandon Wilson, Brandon Nugent and Cody Lee.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
