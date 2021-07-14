James Michael Langston
LONGVIEW — James Michael Langston, 72, of Longview passed away Sunday July 11, 2021 at his home with family.
James was born on June 11, 1949 to James Claude and Mary Nell Rea Langston in Dallas, Texas. The family lived in Odessa, Texas and James graduated from high school there. After graduation he went in to the military and was introduced to firefighting, which became his career and passion. James served with the Longview Fire Department from September 1981 until he retired in January 2002.
James loved to hunt and fish. Over the years he spent a lot of time on Lake O’ the Pines and at his deer lease in Louisiana.
James was preceded in death by his parents as well as his ex-wife, Mary Carver.
He is survived by his one brother, Steve Langston and sister-in-law, Hilna of Corpus Cristi, Texas; step-son Joshua Carver (Tracy Carver); step-daughter Jonna Goodan (Jennifer Radke); step-granddaughters, Natalie Stauss (Bodhi Stauss), Hailey Carver (Jared Baxter); and one step-great-grandson Lincoln Carver.
The family will make arrangements for a celebration of his life at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Black Longview leaders urge officials, community to stand against hate amid planned 'white unity' rally
- City, county leaders respond to potential white supremacy rally in Longview
- Tyler woman wins Miss Texas crown; Miss America pageant next
- Longview entrepreneur aims to save piece of city's history as part of development project
- 2021 TSWA All-State Softball Team
- What we know so far about the white supremacy rally planned for September in Longview
- Hallsville woman arrested in Longview charged with kidnapping
- East Texas man indicted after disabled daughter's feet amputated due to frostbite
- Downtown Longview business provides 'city vibe' for events
- Results show decline in STAAR scores common among Longview-area school districts
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.