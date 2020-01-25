spotlight
James Patrick Hughes
MOUNTAIN HOME — James “Pat” Hughes, 87, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Flippin, Arkansas. Pat was born March 17, 1932 in Winnsboro, Texas to the late Robert and Mattie (Weems) Hughes. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish whenever he could. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a former Civil Air Patrol pilot in Gregg County, Texas. Pat is preceded in passing by his wife, Peggy Hughes; his parents; one brother, Billy Rex Hughes and two sisters, Alice Malone and Sylvia Bryant.
Pat is survived by one son, Jeff “Tony” Hughes and his wife, Patricia of Stillwater, Oklahoma; two daughters, Angela Hughes of Gladewater, Texas and Debra Jean Osborn and husband, Michael of Mountain Home; four grandsons, two granddaughters, three great grandsons and a great granddaughter.
Services are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
