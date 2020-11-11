James Paul Bowers Sr.

James was born on December 27, 1934 on the 2nd story of the little house in Stony Creek TN, near Elizabethton to parents Emiral and Mary Bowers. After leaving school James joined the Air Force where he faithfully served the country both domestically and abroad in Japan. During this time while he was stationed in Dallas, he met Hallsville native Shirley Knight and they were soon married. When James left the Air Force he and Shirley quickly moved home to Hallsville and continued to grow their family. James was highly involved in the Masons, achieving the role of a Master Mason.
James always had a passion for serving those around him. This passion led him to become a fire fighter for Longview for 28 years. During this time, he became involved with Mobberly Baptist Church and came to the Lord in the early 60’s, accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior.
James was preceded in death by Parents, sister Selma Conley, and very special niece Kimberly Landers. Those left to cherish their memories of James include his wife Shirley “Mary Ann” Bowers; sons James Paul Bowers Jr. and Jay Bowers with his wife, Tammie; grandchildren Jayson Bowers and his wife Maggie and Brianna Bowers Fulmer and her husband Cory; great-grandchild Jacob Bowers Fulmer; sisters Joyce Moore and Sandra Cederborg; brother Keith Bowers Sr.; sister-in-law Carolyn Landers; and grand-niece Kelsey Landers. James will also be remembered by his very special, lifelong friends Tommy Baldwin, the Crumps, and Brenda Hicks as well as the numerous extended family, friends, and firefighters with the Longview Fire Department.
Special thanks to the Heartsway Hospice and Longview Fire Department for the continuous care through James’s years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.