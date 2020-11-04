James Paxton “Jim” Boyd Jr.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mr. James Paxton “Jim” Boyd, Jr., 74, of Longview, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport with Rev. Ross Law, and Rev. Oliver Rudd officiating. Interment will follow at Laneville Cemetery with Rev. Tony Zinnah Jr. officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Boyd passed away October 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 5, 1946 to James P. Boyd Sr. and Frances Strong Boyd in Mineola, Texas. He retired from Texas Eastman after thirty years as a Electrician and Refrigeration Instrumentation Maintenance Technician. He was also a paraprofessional at Chamberlain Elementary from 2007 to 2009. Mr. Boyd served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Helicopter Crew Chief. He was also a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport for forty five years, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and as the Properties and Space Chairman. He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. Boyd Sr., and Frances Strong Boyd; daughter, Casey Graham Boyd, brother, Charles “Chuck” Boyd; and sister, Janie Boyd Young. Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Charmaine “Sue” Boyd of Longview; children, Stacy Boyd Fontineau of Henderson, James “Jamie” Boyd and wife Erin of Nassau Bay, TX; sisters, Barbara Graves and husband Merritt of Mt. Juliet, TN, Pam Glenn and husband Clovis Ray of Henderson; grandchildren, Samuel James McMurry and wife Alyssa of Fort Bragg, NC, Elizabeth Graham McMurry of Addison, TX, Jameson McCarthy Boyd of Nassau Bay, TX, Jackson Bradley Boyd of Nassau Bay, TX, and a baby on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Pallbearers will be Bubba Barnes, Tim Dygert, Len Williams, Jimmy Marler, Reggie Isgitt, Sean Jackson, and Sam McMurry. Honorary pallbearer will be Davis Farris. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
