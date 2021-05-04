James Ray Robberts
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — James Ray Robberts “Little Ray” as he was affectionately known, passed away on April 30, 2021 at the age of 69.
He was born on July 31, 1951 in Houston and grew up in Houston and moved to East Texas in the summer of 1978. He worked for the United States Post Office as well as a carpenter by day; but, was known for his talent as singer/ song writer/performer at night. He was a phenomenal guitar player and loved music.
He was preceded in death by his parents T.J. and Jean Robberts. He is survived by his brother Ted (Karen) Robberts and brother Cliff (Sandy) Robberts.
He is also survived by his two sons Josh (Maria) Robberts, Joseph (Natasha) Robberts and daughter Alisha Robberts-Moore. He is survived by seven grandchildren Lillian, Kaden, Addison, Peyton, Tyler, Taylor, Triston, numerous nieces and nephews, and special life long friend Angie Harris. He will be forever missed by all that knew and loved him.
A Life Celebration® Memorial service for James will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 in The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home.
