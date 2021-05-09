James Ray Vincent
TATUM, TEXAS — James Ray Vincent, 85, of Tatum, Texas passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 5, 2021, at his home in Tatum. He was born on Feb. 15, 1936 in Tatum to the late James William and Bessie G. Finley Vincent. He graduated from Tatum High School with the class of 1954, and attended Panola College where he played catcher on the baseball team. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany before being honorably discharged. While in the Army, Ray was known as Sergeant Sunshine because he was always the first one up with his shoes shined and ready to go! Ray married Kay Watt on May 27, 1967, in Longview. After settling in Tatum with his bride, Ray worked for SWEPCO for over 41 years before his retirement. In his spare time, Ray served as president of Vinson Cemetery Association for many years.
In his earlier years as a youth and young man, Ray loved to fish! He also grew to appreciate traveling the world and researching family genealogy. A favorite pastime was working in the yard and tending to his beautiful roses. He relished sharing his love for rose gardening by giving presentations to local civic organizations. Roses became an endeared hobby to Ray.
Everyone loved the annual Vincent Cajun Christmas Party! Ray made sure there were plenty of Kay’s meat pies and his special shrimp creole. He welcomed both family and friends with open arms and a big smile. He was gifted in making everyone feel loved and valued when they stopped by for a delicious bite of dinner and holiday cheer.
Ray reveled in music, high school sports, especially the Tatum Eagles, and...clothes. He and Kay traveled all over Texas to listen to Western Swing, Cajun and Ray Price styles of music. They were often seen not only at home sports games - but the play-off games as well. Anytime Ray was out and about, you could count on him being one sharp dressed guy! He took great pride in his appearance and loved clothes.
Ray was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved to drive to Plano for a long visit with his daughter and son in law. Christy was the apple of her daddy’s eye. Ray got a kick out of watching his two grandchildren grow up, attending their many activities as children and teenagers, and sharing in their lives. He was very proud of Christy and Kevin, and the grandkids.
Besides his parents, he was predeeded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alton and Jetta Watt; and brother-in-law, Jeff LaGrone. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kay Vincent of Tatum; daughter, Christy Vincent Smith and husband Kevin of Plano; grandchildren, Sarah and Cameron Smith of Plano; sister, Juanita LaGrone of Carthage; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gwen Watt Parsons and J.W. Parsons; and numerous nieces of nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel in Carthage, Texas. Interment will follow in Vinson Cemetery, Tatum, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Wade Parsons, Troy King, Justin Yates, Patrick Yates, Ryan King, Cody King, Jacob Parsons, and Ryan Parsons. Honorary Pallbearers are John Alton Parsons, John William Parsons, Bobby Blackman, George Huffman, Jerry Don Watt, Lynn Vincent, Bert Allen, Leroy Daniels, and Billy Hand.
Memorials may be made to Vinson Cemetery, P.O. Box 862, Tatum, Tx 75691.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
