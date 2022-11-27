James Richard Weaver, Jr.
LONGVIEW — James Richard Weaver, Jr., was born November 18, 1938, in Longview, Texas. “Dick” Weaver graduated from Longview High School and followed with two degrees from Southern Methodist University. He retired from Burns and Wilcox after 52 years in the insurance business.
As a 5th generation Texan, Dick had an avid interest in genealogy. One of his foremost interests was SMU Mustang football, and he was an active member of the Mustang Club.
A founding member of the Dallas Black Tie Dinner, raising funds and awareness for Human Rights, Dick was honored with a permanent seat on the advisory board. He was the honored recipient of the Kuchling Humanitarian Award and the Alan Ross Freedom Award. He also served as president of the Dallas Resource Center.
Dick served as chairman of trustees and chairman of the Leadership Council for Northaven United Methodist Church, where he was also a member of the choir. He served on the board of Park Towers Condominium Association.
Dick is survived by special friends Scott Branks, Stephen Arnn, Patrick Daly, Mark Morrison, and Chris Williamson.
Predeceased by his parents, Dick and Willie Mae Jetton Weaver, he is survived by sisters Sarah Peyton Weaver Morris of New Orleans, and Nancy Nell Weaver Morgan (Stephen) of Longview, nephews John David Morris (Jennifer), Ross Morgan (Josslyn), Patrick Morris, nieces Holly Jetton Morgan Thomas (Darren), Claire Grafton Morgan Maestri (Scott), great nephews and great nieces Tyler (Clair), Riley, Gabriel, Morgan-Taylor, Noah, Stephen, Peyton Mae, Grafton Ross, Miles Weaver, Mae, and Belle.
The family would like to extend special thanks to staff and associates with Sage Oak Norway Place and Reliant at Home Hospice.
Services will be held at Northaven United Methodist Church, 11211 Preston Road, Dallas 75230, on Saturday, December 3, at 4:00 PM, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Black Tie Dinner (blacktie.org), Resource Center Dallas (www.myresourcecenter.org), or Northaven United Methodist Church (www.northaven.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.