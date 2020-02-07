spotlight
James Robert Barnett
James Robert Barnett
WHITE OAK, TX — James Robert Barnett, 80, of White Oak passed away February 3, 2020 in Gladewater, TX. He was born September 17, 1939 in Longview, TX. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne division. Mr. Barnett was a former barber and a retired truck driver. He loved life, family, friends and the Lord. He was an artist and loved to draw and make model ships from scratch. Also, he was a great story teller, had a very uplifting personality and enjoyed making people smile and laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Wesley Barnett and Ruby Aline Barnett; and his former wife, Collette Meade Relyea; special canine companions, Spunky and Pistol.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Dana Barnett Zimmerman and fiance Todd Cockerell; grandchildren, Derek Morris, Daniella Morris and fiance Alec Martin and Aaron Nicholl; step son Thomas Soape and fiance Kimberly Johnson; and close friends, Ron and Etta Withers and Wayne and Margaret Musselwhite.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.