James Robert Best, III
MCKINNEY — James Robert Best, III of McKinney, Texas passed away April 24, 2021 at the age of 62. He was born on November 2, 1958 to James Robert Best, Jr. and Rubye Cox McClain in Arkansas. James married the love of his life, Janell Hayner, on December 30, 1994 in Kauai, Hawaii. James was a hard-working IT Executive for 30 plus years working for EDS, HP, and DXC. His work led him and his family to live overseas in Tokyo, Japan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, London, England, in addition to California, and for the past eleven years, they resided in McKinney, Texas.
James was a master in his field, holding titles such as Senior Vice President, Chief Sales Officer for the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and in most recent years, working in Global Integration as Sales & Growth Leader. Throughout his successful career, he achieved numerous awards and accolades for his professional achievements. During his career, James developed lifelong relationships with his colleagues and all those who crossed his path in life.
He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Janell Best for almost three decades. Their relationship ignited so much joy and laughter within their family. From living overseas, raising children in foreign countries, traveling the world to all the experiences in between, they both always faced life together side by side wherever the adventure awaited. Most importantly, they loved unconditionally, respectfully, and had so much fun together. James truly adored Janell as much she loved and adored him. He put her first above everything. With that love, they were blessed to have three beautiful children, Natalie, Emily, and Henry. Each one had their own special relationship with their father.
James gave so much to his family, work, and friends. A “giver” of many things, but one of his special gifts was giving everyone a funny nickname. His nickname was “Big Daddy”; one that fit him due to the size of his enormous heart and the way he liked to do everything, BIG and the Best!! Whether it was food, wine, or parties, James was the best.
He had several hobbies that included hunting, fishing, cooking, traveling, and playing music. James loved to cook.
James was such an integral part of his immediate and extended family; the Patriarch that can never be replaced.
He was a self-made man from the age of seventeen. James put himself through college where he attended the University of Arkansas where his son, Henry will continue his legacy this fall. James was a jack of all trades and a master of all! He was the type of man that had an answer for everything and could do anything for you. If James didn’t know how to do something, he was going to figure it out. James made the simple things in life feel extraordinary! His energy and quick-wittedness will be missed by his family and friends. He always said people won’t remember what you give them, but they will always remember how you made them feel. James was deeply loved and will be incredibly missed by so many all over the world, and his legacy will live on forever.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Janell Best of McKinney, Texas; daughters, Natalie Best and Emily Best, son, Henry Best all of McKinney, Texas; and daughter, Alexis Best of Little Rock, Arkansas; mother, Rubye McClain of North Little Rock, Arkansas; mother-in-law, Kay Hayner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa and Doug Moore, Janean and Tim Patrick, and Janette and Ronnie Boorman; nieces and nephews, Claudia Patrick, Grace Patrick, Jordan Maness, Tripp Boorman, Hayner Boorman, Jacklyn Boyce, and Jake Boyce; and loving pets, Bobby (Bob Barker), Thomas (Boss Bubbas), and Ricky (Rollin Rick).
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The service will also be live-streamed at TJMfuneral.com on James’ obituary page by clicking on the following link: Celebrationoflife.tv. After the service, the recorded live stream will be available for viewing at the same link location. The family has also invited friends to a reception following the service to be held at 1244 Gray Branch Road, McKinney, Texas 75071.
Should the maximum number of guests be reached, those who would like to honor James and show their support to his family may remain at the funeral home in your vehicle, where you can watch the live-streamed service on your personal device (laptop, tablet, or smartphone).
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Memory Park Cemetery, 2823 East Marshall Ave., Longview, Texas 75601. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
