James Samuel Neal, Jr.
LONGVIEW — On April 7, 2021, James Samuel Neal died to this world and rose in Christ - no more frailties, only wholeness and joy! James was born in Waskom, Texas on September 13, 1925. He was a Veteran of World War II/Navy and was discharged in 1946 as a Coxswain. He shared amazing and harrowing stories about piloting landing vessels in the Pacific. After his Navy adventures he began working for United Gas Pipe Line company and retired in 1984 after 40+ years.
On January 6, 1951 he married Palmae Padgett in Laurel, Mississippi. They danced, traveled together and were sweethearts for 61 years until her death in 2012. He was “James” to his sister, Nancy Bryant Sloan. He was “Daddy” to Paula Goldman (Willie) and Pamela Bland (Wayne). He was “Chief” to his son-in-love, Willie. He was “Pop” to grandchildren Kelli Wright (Josh), Scott Goldman and Matthew Grant; and great grandchildren Cara, Evan and A.J. Wright. And he was “Jimmie” to countless friends and family!!
On Saturday April 10,2021 from 11:30-1 pm, we invite you to help us celebrate his life at a service at Rader Funeral Home in Longview Texas. Please join us prepared to share memories!
I lieu of flowers, our family requests that you consider donations to a personal charity of your choice. We are grateful to the amazing and caring staff at Buckner Westminster Place!!! Daddy so enjoyed his apartment, reconnected with longtime friends as well as making new ones, and he thrived there.

