James Stephen Teat
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — James Stephen Teat of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022 at the age of 65. James was born in Longview on May 3, 1957 to Herbert and Angelien Teat. He was a loving father who adored his son, Jameson, was a cherished brother, and a beloved friend to many.
James attended Stephenville and Longview High Schools, graduating from LHS in 1974. He lived in Dublin, Texas many years, raising his son, while working as a Swimming Pool Technician and musician. He later retired and moved back to East Texas, where he enjoyed spending lots of time with longtime friends. James was known and loved by many for his happy-go-lucky, fun-loving spirit. He was enormously talented, had a big, beautiful singing voice and was an accomplished guitarist.
James was preceded in death by parents, Angelien Teat and Herbert Teat, and older brother Herb Teat. He is survived by his son, Jameson Teat of Austin, his younger sister Adonna Donovan of Tyler, and many friends who loved him. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Rader Funeral Home.
There is no service scheduled, but a Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for the Spring.
