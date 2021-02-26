James "Sugarpie" Denton
James “Sugarpie” Denton
COLUMBUS,OHIO — James “Sugar Pie” Denton, 85, went to be with the Lord Jan.1 2021 in Columbus, OH. James was born and raised in Hallsville, TX where he attended Mt. Pleasant Elementary and Galilee High School.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Axim and Elza Denton; wife, Mae Denton; siblings, Mickey Zimmerman, A.D.(Jack) Denton, Lawerence, T.B., Haymond ( Tex), Jewel (Red), and Geraldine Denton; his son Miklos Denton; former wife, Imogene Denton.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Nicklas (Tia) and Dyon Denton; siblings, Erma Crowder, Doris (Sis) Taylor and Elizabeth (Ann) Smith; his beloved grand and great-grand children; and a host of extended family members and special friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Baptist Church, 742 Mt. Pleasant Rd, on Saturday, February 27 at 3 PM.

