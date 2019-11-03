James T. Baughman

spotlight
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for James Theodore Baughman, 96, of Longview, will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A visitation will be held at 10am, one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery in Henderson. James went to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Good Shephard Hospital with his family by his side. James was born October 16, 1923 in Rusk County, TX to parents Roger and Bessie Baughman. He was married to Margaret Angela Willis for 55 years.
James was a self-employed successful businessman and contractor in Longview for over 70 years. He was a lifetime member of the Eagles Lodge in Longview and served on the Zoning Board for the City of Longview for many years. He loved to travel to Colorado, Alaska and many other places. He enjoyed eating out and was avid hunter and fisherman all his life. He had many friends and was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margaret, sisters Estelle Ellis, Mildred Bennett and Faye Clamp. He is survived by son, Michael Baughman, brother Virgil Baughman, nieces Judy Stokes, Betty Mackey, Delores Wilkerson, Ginger Cathey, Geneva Howard, nephews, Roger Ellis, Ronald Ellis, Donald Ellis and Ronnie Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research in memory of Marla Ellis Avery.
