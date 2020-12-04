James T. (Jim) Prothro

Jim was also an “obsessed” bass fisherman, formerly a member of the Texas Skeeter Bass Team.
Jim was born on February 24, 1950 to Dozier and Veva Prothro, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife, Gwen Prothro; his son, Jason Prothro of Shreveport, LA; and step-children, Ron Marshall and wife Tina of Cypress, TX, Laura Lee and husband , Craig of Conroe, TX, Robert Loden and wife, Tammi of Gilmer, TX, and Lyndy Humphery and Jeff Suddeth, of Hallsville, TX. He is also survived by his beloved brother, Joe Prothro and wife, Susan of Greenwood, South Carolina and nephew, Kyle and Andrew Prothro, of Charleston, SC. Missing Jim will be his seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren as well as a multitude of friends and fishing buddies.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents, Dozier and Veva Prothro and his previous spouse, Marilyn Prothro, also a cancer victim.
Jim and his family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital; stjude.org or 1-800-478-5833
Stuart Suddeth will officiate Jim’s service.
Pallbearers are Joey Stewart, Darrell Adams, Tommy Morrison, Nick Andrus, Adam Suddeth, and Brandon Loden.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview beginning at 10 a.m. with a burial to take place at Forest Park St. Vincent Cemetery in Shreveport, LA. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
