James Theodore “Jim” Marlowe
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for James Theodore “Jim” Marlowe, 76, of Longview, will be held at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, January 5, 2020 at McWhorter Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 4:00 pm prior to the service. Private interment will be held at Memory Park.
Jim was born July 17, 1944, in New Boston, Ohio, to Lee Preston and Eva Ilene Wilson Marlowe and passed from this life January 1, 2021 in Longview, Texas. He was a production maintenance technician for Schlitz, Rexam, American National Can and retired after over 33 years. Jim was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Leslie Marlowe, Tyler, TX; son, Mike and Denise Marlowe, Hallsville, TX; son, Keith Marlowe, Gilmer, TX; son, Heath Marlowe, Longview, TX; daughter, Erin and Kirk Cedotal, Longview, TX; brother, Preston Marlowe, Lucasville, OH; brother, Rick and Marsha Marlowe, Counsel Bluff, IA; sister, Terry and Patricia Noel, Fountain Inn, SC; sister-in-law, Annie Marlowe, Lucasville, OH; sister-in-law, Virginia Marlowe, CA; his grandchildren, Jordan Stith, Tristan Peacock, Destiny Shepard, Jase and Lily Marlowe; and many nieces and nephews along with lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Marlowe; his parents; Lee and Eva Marlowe; sister, Velma Marlowe; brothers, Marvin Marlowe and Danny Malowe; and by his grandsons, Cru Marlowe and Trevor Anderson.
Please visit Jim’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home, Gilmer.
