James Todd Brown
GLADEWATER James Todd Brown, 54, of Kilgore, formerly of Gladewater, passed away Sat-urday, August 7, 2021, in Longview. Todd was born October 29, 1966 in Gladewater to the late James Charles Brown and Cleata Faye Audas Brown.
Todd worked for Matheson Tri-Gas as a Sales Manager for 17 years. He en-joyed hunting, fishing, playing golf and in general being outdoors. Todd's family was first and foremost in his life; especially his granddaughter Ember whom he adored. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. Todd loved family gatherings and was always happy to bring his famous dessert The Pink Stuff that was delivered in a green bowl. Todd was an avid knife and gun collector and went to shows whenever he had a chance to. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed his time with family and friends. Todd will not soon be forgotten by all the family and friends he leaves behind.
Todd is survived by his daughter Sabrina Brown Smith; two sons Cody Brown and Dylan Faught; brother Ricky Brown and wife Debbie; granddaughter Ember Smith; nephews Donald Brown and wife Amanda and Jason Brown; great niece Saige Brown; great nephew Landon Brown as well as many other loving family and friends.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater with interment following at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
