James W. Sloan

GLADEWATER — James William Sloan was born on April 27, 1921 in Henderson County, TX to Harvey John Sloan and Margaret Frances Adams Sloan. He was the 2nd of 7 children. He passed away on September 10, 2021 in Tyler, TX. James was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Lillian Page McRaney Sloan, daughter Carolyn Kay Sloan, granddaughter Nicole Maria Williams, daughter-in-law Karon Sloan, step-son Mike Hortman, sister Ann Andrews & husband Jinx of Roane, Pud Reeves and husband Bill of Lufkin, sister Betty Pizzo & husband Frank of Lufkin, and brother Lynn Allen Sloan of Crosby. He is survived by wife Nancy Bryant, daughter Gwen Hodges and husband Vernon of Tyler, son James Ray Sloan and wife Joy of Simonton, son Bill Sloan of Lufkin, step-daughter Jayne Faulkner and husband Willie, step-daughter Tammy Hortman, step-son Allen Hortman, brother Buck Sloan & wife Shirley of Houston, brother Skeeze Sloan and wife Laura Ann of Lufkin, and sister-in-law Ginger Sloan of Crosby. Surviving grandchildren are Carter Hodges and wife Krista, Taryn Coffey and husband Craig, Toni Sloan, Rachel Sloan, Tiffany Stephens, Shelly Dannhaus, John Dennis, Rhonda Jackson, Selena Graham, Billy Faulkner and wife Trang, Chris Faulkner and wife Elizabeth, Hulali McCoy and husband Mike, Dallas Koa, Justin Schroeder, and Leslie Hortman. Also 32 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. JW and Lillian knew each other their whole lives and from the time he was 16 and she was 13, they were committed to each other. They were married for 60 years. And he was then married to his beloved Nancy for the last 14 years. JW served in the US Army from ‘42 to ‘45 during WW2 achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. While stationed at Ft. Carson, CO, he escorted FDR as the President toured the base. After coming home from the military, James worked in the oil field ‘46-’67, then retired from LeTourneau in 1983 after 15 years working as a maintenance mechanic. He was a faithful Gladewater Bears fan going to football games from ‘56 to the year 2000. James became a Christian as an adult and was a devout follower of Jesus Christ. He loved gardening, old cars and trucks, going to church, and spending time with family. He ran a good race for 100 years. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater, visitation will begin one hour prior at 10:00 AM; interment will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park.
