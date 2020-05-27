James W. Vickery
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for James Walter Vickery, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, May 29th, 2020 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, May 28th, 2020 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. James was born on June 23, 1931 in Dallas, Texas and died on May 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
